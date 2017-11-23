Internationally acclaimed director, Ritiesh Batra started the shooting for his upcoming film, Photograph. The director, who is widely known for his debut film Lunchbox, signed the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dangal fame, Sanya Malhotra for his movie.

The film will reunite the talented duo of Nawazuddin and Ritiesh after they did Lunchbox (2013).

While the shooting for the project has begun, not much is known about the principle cast of it. Nonetheless, TellyChakkar has exclusive details about the casting of the movie!

Apart from the brilliant leads, the makers have signed on other talented actors for the film.

As per the information we have gathered, the much-admired Vijay Raaz has come on board recently. The 54-year-old actor has a prominent role to play in the narrative. Also, Neerja fame, Jim Sarbh and Filmfare awardee, Geetanjali Kulkarni who was applauded for her work in National award-winning film Court will have a significant characters in the plot.

Jim, who carries some exceptional talent in his kitty, will also play an unconventional part in one of the most anticipated and controversial Bollywood film, Padmavati! He will enact the role of Allauddin Khilji’s (played Ranveer Singh) love interest.

To strengthen the casting further, Batra has also zeroed in FTII graduates for a major role.

Akash Sinha who was also a part of Lunchbox will have a pivotal role to play in the story. Sinha, who rose to fame post Gangs of Wasseypur will also be making his TV debut with Quick Silver Azad. Another FTII protégé, Saharsh Shukla who was seen in movies like Highway and Bangistaan has been finalized by the makers.

All the actors have already started shooting for the film. With such an endowed cast being a part of Photograph, it will be interesting to see how the final product will turn out to be.