Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Vijay Varma joins the team of Gully Boys!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018 01:04 PM
23 Jan 2018 01:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Actor Vijay Varma after taking down the crime world in his recent release Monsoon Shootout where he played a rookie cop is now all set to play a rapper in his next Gully Boys.

The film Gully Boys is a story of four friends who are local rappers in the midst of overcrowded and bustling city of Mumbai. Vijay Varma is one of the rappers who will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

Gully Boys is being directed by Zoya Akhtar. Vijay will be seen playing childhood buddy to Ranveer Singh and while growing up together they turn out to be the best rappers in the vicinity. 

Vijay's intense character was much appreciated in Monsoon Shootout and in Gully Boys; he will be seen in a completely opposite character to what he played before. Vijay who has been associated with indie genre films so far and with Gully Boys, he is all set to explore a full-blown commercial movie for the first time in Bollywood. Vijay is all geared up with his role and will soon start shooting for Gully Boys by next month.

Speaking about this development, Vijay said, "Working with Zoya Akhtar is like a dream come true. She is one of the finest directors we have in the country and I am eagerly looking forward to shoot this one. Also sharing screen space with the mighty Ranveer Singh is gonna be fun! "

Tags > Gully Boys, Monsoon Shootout, Vijay Varma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Zoya Akhtar, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Sajid Khan celebrates Republic Day on the sets of...

Sajid Khan celebrates Republic Day on the sets of Sony TV's Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

It's a wrap for Ranbir-Sonam starrer Dutt...

Ranbir Kapoor , Rajkumar Hirani & Sonam Kapoor
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days