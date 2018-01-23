Vijay Varma joins the team of Gully Boys!

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Actor Vijay Varma after taking down the crime world in his recent release Monsoon Shootout where he played a rookie cop is now all set to play a rapper in his next Gully Boys.

The film Gully Boys is a story of four friends who are local rappers in the midst of overcrowded and bustling city of Mumbai. Vijay Varma is one of the rappers who will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

Gully Boys is being directed by Zoya Akhtar. Vijay will be seen playing childhood buddy to Ranveer Singh and while growing up together they turn out to be the best rappers in the vicinity.

Vijay's intense character was much appreciated in Monsoon Shootout and in Gully Boys; he will be seen in a completely opposite character to what he played before. Vijay who has been associated with indie genre films so far and with Gully Boys, he is all set to explore a full-blown commercial movie for the first time in Bollywood. Vijay is all geared up with his role and will soon start shooting for Gully Boys by next month.

Speaking about this development, Vijay said, "Working with Zoya Akhtar is like a dream come true. She is one of the finest directors we have in the country and I am eagerly looking forward to shoot this one. Also sharing screen space with the mighty Ranveer Singh is gonna be fun! "