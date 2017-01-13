Vin Diesel in India: Awful ‘awe’ of Hollywood

It’s queer. Queer to the extent of being obnoxious.

Humble souls, let’s all hail the mighty monarch, the flag-bearer of global cinema, actor par excellence Vin Diesel, who did great service to Indian community by gracing us (read payer dhulo: Bengalis would know) by paying a visit.

Vin was here to promote a movie, which also stars Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

Good…indeed enlightening and novel (**chuckle**). Any effort, be desi or videshi, must be supported with full gusto.

But Vin’s visit to India and the way people wanked over him aptly justifies why the Britishers ruled us for a century.

That Vin is an average actor is common knowledge. His movies are more of balls than brains.

That’s fine. We are no one to judge. However, the way the big bosses of corporate houses and media bent over and allowed him to get all wanky, sprinkling his magic all over is abysmal.

We are victims of unnecessary reverence. It’s the mindset, the herd mentality and fascination for those who don’t give two hoots about us, is what makes us white collar slaves.

Deepika is a stunning lady and a far better performer than Vin. He casting her in a HOLLYWOOD movie is not by pity but virtue, we are sure.

The entire jamboree over Vin (with even industry bigshots going on a selfie spree at the event) is testimony of the fact that we consider ourselves an inferior race.

Vin coming to India gets our editorial teams orgasmic, however, Deepika receives cold, muted response from international media.

We ask, how long will the self-deprecating attitude continue?

Acting stalwarts like (late) Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra even Amitabh Bachchan have worked in Hollywood. We bet that the folks there never did a ‘Vin’ style brouhaha for Indian actors.





The Vin vibe spread rapidly with PR machineries working round the clock. Hitherto, who only knew diesel to be fuel, suddenly claimed to have seen all his movies and with absurd alacrity updated statuses on his arrival on social media.

**slow clap**

Psychologically, reverence sets in when we look up to someone or fear the figure.

Indian cinema wears many a jewel and Vin is certainly not worthy enough to be looked up to.

Our in-house movie reviewer says Dangal is a far better watch than Vin’s movie.

Doesn’t matter…He is from Hollywood, our best will always be less until we elevate our thoughts and approach. And it begins from the top.

We have to take pride in our own and stop wagging tails for those who are nothing but ceremonial whiff of dust, shaped into magnanimity by our own inner demon of lowliness.

Vin and Deepika, we wish your movie humongous success, but people of India, including us, kuch to sharam karo yaar…