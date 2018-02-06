Vineet Singh & Bidita Bag approached for Mujahid Siddiqui’s directorial debut

Mumbai: Of late TellyChakkar, has been in the forefront while reporting about not just television but Bollywood news as well. The most updated piece of news that has upped our nerves, is regarding an upcoming film.



Producer and director, Mujahid Siddiqui is all set to make his directorial debut on the big screen. Under his banner Era Films Production, the director is working on his first project. According to our information, the project is set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s slums. The story will be primarily based on the characters and their journey in the slums of Mumbai.



A little birdie, informed us that the makers are keen to bring in talented names on board for the film. Artist Vineet Kumar Singh, 38, who became a sensation after his last critically and commercially acclaimed movie Mukkabaaz (2017), is in talks to play the male protagonist. “Not just talks, the actor has given his nod for the film,” a source claimed. The actor was part of number of critically acclaimed films like Gangs Of Wasseypur series (2012), Bombay Talkies (2013), Ugly (2013) among others. The lad was under two years rigorous training to prepare himself for the boxing film, where he played a boxer.



Model-turned-actress Bidita Bag is paired opposite Vineet. Bag, 26, rose to fame after replacing Chitrangada Singh in 2017's action crime drama Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Recently TellyChakkar reported about Bidita’s upcoming film along with Meghna Malik.



An insider reveals that both Bidita and Vineet will sign the papers soon and “are just figuring out their dates.”



Furthermore, director Sai Kabir, who was in news earlier today, when his house help committed suicide, is said to be the creative director of the project. Kabir, directed Kangana Ranaut starrer debacle Revolver Rani (2014) and was submitted to rehab for drug abuse when his help jumped from the 7th floor.



The film will go on floors by mid-year. The director Mujahid, is known for his short film I am Arpit, a film about a teenager’s struggle with Homosexuality. He has also appeared in many Hindi films namely Satyagrah (2013) and Revolver Rani (2014).



None