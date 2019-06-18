Virat has changed the face of Indian cricket: Ranveer

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has praised star skipper Virat Kohli, saying he has changed the face of Indian cricket forever.

Ranveer, who on Sunday made his commentary debut with Star Sports alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, shared a photograph of himself along with Kohli on Instagram.

He captioned it: "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli."

The 33-year-old film star said he has "witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class".

"Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time.

"Leading our country like a true alpha warrior," Ranveer wrote of Virat, whom he gave a congratulatory hug after India won against Pakistan on Sunday.

The "Padmaavat" star also shared a series of photographs along with cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara, Virendra Sehwag, K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Ranveer is currently tied up with "83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.

( SOURCE : IANS)