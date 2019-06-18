News

Virat has changed the face of Indian cricket: Ranveer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 04:20 PM

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has praised star skipper Virat Kohli, saying he has changed the face of Indian cricket forever.

Ranveer, who on Sunday made his commentary debut with Star Sports alongside cricket stars Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, shared a photograph of himself along with Kohli on Instagram.

He captioned it: "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli."

The 33-year-old film star said he has "witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class".

"Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He's well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time.

"Leading our country like a true alpha warrior," Ranveer wrote of Virat, whom he gave a congratulatory hug after India won against Pakistan on Sunday.

The "Padmaavat" star also shared a series of photographs along with cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara, Virendra Sehwag, K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Ranveer is currently tied up with "83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev.

( SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket forever, TellyChakkar, face,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Jun 2019 05:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, and others in Colors' KKK10?
Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Jun 2019 05:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sai Ballal shares his opinion on honour killing
Sai Ballal shares his opinion on honour killing | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days