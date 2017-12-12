Virushka's EXACT post wedding schedule

Finally, the news of Virat Anushka's wedding is sinking in. The two of them got married in a ceremony that is no less than a dream. The duo was pretty successful in keeping things pertaining to their wedding pretty private.

However, TellyChakkar reveals that now that the wedding has already been solemnised the duo will be busy inviting friends from the industry for their reception.

Here are the details:

The duo will be keeping a reception for their friends and relatives will be held in New Delhi on 21 December. Post that, another reception party for their film industry friends and cricketers will be organised in Mumbai on 26 December.

Once that is done, the duo will fly off to South Africa to wring in the New year

In the month of January 2018, Anushka sharma will start work on Aanand L Rai 's film Sui Dhaaga.

And when they come back to Mumbai post their new year cum honeymoon, the couple will shift to their new home in Worli, Mumbai.

TellyChakkar wishes the dup all the very best for their married life! Hope the duo begin the new innings of their life in a grand manner.