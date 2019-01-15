News

Vishal Bhardwaj points out glitch in national anthem in theatres, rectified

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: A technical glitch pointed out by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in the national anthem played at movie theatres has been rectified. He has appreciated the authorities for their quick and efficient work.

In a tweet put out on October 29, 2018, Bhardwaj -- who also composes music -- said he had heard the national anthem produced by the Films Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during the Mumbai Film Festival.

"There is a technical glitch at 'Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha'. It seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can Ministry of Information and Broadcasting please get this rectified?" Bhardwaj wrote.

In a follow up tweet a month later, he hoped it had come to the notice of the concerned people.

And on Tuesday, the filmmaker was happy to share: "The national anthem in the theatres has been rectified. Many thanks to Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for facilitating this so quickly and efficiently." 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vishal Bhardwaj, Flimmaker, Composes Music, Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha, Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Mumbai Film Festival, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: On the sets of Zee TV's Ishq Subhan...

In pics: On the sets of Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days