Vishal Dadlani files for divorce

It’s the end of marital journey for Vishal Dadlani and his partner Priyal.

The two have been married for many years now and with passing time, fissures developed in the relationship, eventually hitting a wall.

Vishal, a popular musician, has filed for a divorce and in a statement shared: “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.”

Their divorce comes after a series of celebrity breakups last year including Arbaaz-Malaika, Farhan-Adhuna and Ranbir-Katrina.