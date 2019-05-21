News

Vivek Oberoi deletes controversial tweet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 05:21 PM

Mumbai:  Actor Vivek Oberoi has apologized for his controversial tweet, and decided to take "remedial action" by deleting it.

"Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. Tweet deleted," Vivek tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the actor retweeted an exit poll-themed meme, which involved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The meme was originally shared by someone else on Twitter, but Vivek picked it up for his own comment: "Haha! Creative! No politics here just life!"

This was widely condemned by women commissions as well as a slew of celebrities.

Vivek further wrote on Tuesday: "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can't even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever.

Source: IANS

past seven days