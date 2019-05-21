Vivek Oberoi gets trolled for making fun of Aishwarya Rai, defends himself by saying this...

MUMBAI: Social media is certainly a tough place to be in. Especially when you are a celebrity, every move of yours gets counted. Well, Vivek Oberoi has been massively trolled for sharing a meme on social media.

A new poster of Vivek’s upcoming PM Narendra Modi film was unveiled along with the new release date of 24th May. After the unveiling of the poster, Vivek took to his Twitter page and shared a meme that made fun of his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

His tweet did not go down well with people and soon he started getting trolled massively.

In fact, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urmila Matondkar expressed their disappointment. National Commission for Women also sent a notice to the actor for his derogatory comment involving a woman and a child.

However, Vivek has defended himself.

He said, "React a little on things like this, don't make it political please. This is life. People move on. Not a single obscene comment was there. I am ever ready to say sorry. But tell me what wrong have I done? The story happened and it's everywhere in media for ages. So it's nothing like I am claiming something. I just forwarded it. Let woman commission come. I will also clarify.

How much have people like Sonam Kapoor who criticized me worked for women empowerment? I am working for the empowerment of abused women for ages. Sonam was more busy with her makeover."