Hot Downloads

Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Gaurav Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
13 May 2017 08:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV celebs wish Happy Mother's Day!
TV celebs wish Happy Mother's Day! | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 May 2017 08:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rithvik and Ravi share their excitement for KKK
Rithvik and Ravi share their excitement for KKK | watch it
more videos Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Vivek Oberoi gifts 25 flats in Thane to families of Sukma martyrs

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 May 2017 04:21 PM
13 May 2017 04:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam

In a warm philanthropic gesture, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has decided to donate 25 flats to the families of the troopers killed in last month's Maoist attacks in Sukma.

While four flats have already been allotted, another 21 are being reserved in a housing complex constructed by his company, Karrm Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd, at their Thane project.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), whose jawans were martyred in the attack, expressed "gratitude" to Vivek for his gesture.

Vivek made the offer in a letter written to the CRPF last week, but details of the allotted flats were not immediately available.

However, the location is likely to be Shahapur area in Thane where KIPL is coming up with a mega-affordable housing project.

In one of the worst ever attacks by Maoists, 25 CRPF troopers were killed in Sukma region of Chhattisgarh on April 24.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vivek Oberoi, Bollywood, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top