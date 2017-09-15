It was the Jagran cinema summit being held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai.

Invited were the firebrand actress, Kangana Ranaut, actor Vivek Oberoi, founder, Phantom Films Madhu Mantena, former CEO Balaji Telefilms, Sameer Nair and VP, Film and Television Producers Guild of India. After a lively discussion on the scope of the digital medium, TellyChakkar.com caught up with Vivek Oberoi so that he could shed some of his opinion on the whole Kangana - Hrithik controversy.

The actor who has worked with the queen told TellyChakkar.com, "I have known Kangana for a long time, we have worked together and she is really brave. She is the way she is and it takes a lot of guts to be someone like her."

The actor who has been actively associated with a lot many social welfare programs and NGOs further admitted, "the people i work with on a personal level, the NGOs that i am associated with have many little girls who have undergone similar muck and such filthy circumstances, someone like Kangana is more like an example to them. They should not be scared in voicing their opinion and standing for what is right. You have to be heard and at the same time you have to be strong enough to stand by what you say because at every juncture there will be people who will dissuade you. " The Inside Edge actor however didn't want to comment on what transpired between the two (Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan), quipped he, whatever happens between two individuals is best known to the both of them. It would be unfair on my part to say anything because I was not a part of what the duo went through which is why I can't really say who is right and who is wrong."

TellyChakkar.com feels it is fair enough on the actors part to not really take any side. Having said that, we also feel his inclination for sure is towards Kangana especially because of the words he used to describe her.