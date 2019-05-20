News

Vivek Oberoi shares 'funny' meme on Aishwarya Rai; draws flak from all quarters

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 May 2019 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: Social media is filled with celebrity updates, trolls, film and series promos, and both funny and not-so-funny memes. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a meme on Twitter that included him, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were dating each other years ago, During that time, they even shared screen space in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a film by the iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, their relationship didn't last long.

Subsequently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Vivek and Aishwarya were dating each other. Vivek had confirmed their relationship on Koffee with Karan Season One, when he had appeared with John. Incidentally, theirs was also a short-lived love story, reportedly.

On April 20th, 2007, the actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan, and they are blessed with a daughter named Aaradhya.

Well, Vivek's meme has not gone down well with twitterati, and they have slammed the actor for dragging a little child and Abhishek into this controversy.

Several users lashed out at the actor for his careless behavior. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also called it disgusting.

