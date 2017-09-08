Tollywood actress Amrita Chattopadhyay, known for films like Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa (Hindi), Bhengchi (Bengali) andJanla Diye Bou Palalo (Bengali), has got to share screen space with none other than Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who earned accolades for acting in flicks like Manorama Six Feet Under and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And the project that brought the Bollywood and Tollywood actors together is JL- 50, an upcoming sci-fi film. In the said film, Amrita is playing Abhay’s wife. In a quick chat with TellyChakkar.com, the Bengali beauty spoke at length about her co-actor, director and character in the film.

Miss chattopadhyay is extremely pepped about working with Abhay Deol, quipped she, "it was fabulous shooting with him. I am a fan of his acting. He is a superb actor, a very nuanced performer. Hence, it is intimidating to share screen space with him. He is a very warm person. He gives full respect to the co-actor, and is very dedicated. We discussed our scenes for quite some time and then started to shoot. The most important part is that, both the director Shailender Vyas and my co actor Abhayda praised my performance! It’s a huge honour to hear from your director that the performance has been at par with Abhay da. And also it was great to hear from Abhayda that he would love to work with me again."

The quirky actress who is on cloud nine after recieveing all the praise sand adulations can't stop talking about her film, she revealed, "the film is a science fiction. It’s a time travel story shot in the most realistic way ever. I loved how our director Shailender Vyas mixed such a complex subject and basic human emotions so effortlessly! He is a superb director, and I would love to work with him again."

Amrita is very happy about the way in which the graph of her character progresses in the film. She affirmed, "my character is Shreeparna, an independent woman. There is some distance between the husband and wife but there is also love. I don't have huge screen space here, but the quality of the character matters."