Was influence of alcohol the reason behind Sridevi’s death?

Mumbai: It is still very hard to believe that Bollywood’s reigning queen Sridevi is no more with us. Ever since the news of Sridevi’s sudden demise, the entire nation has been in a state of shock.

The Late Sridevi was in Dubai for her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She was accompanied by her husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi.

Sridevi breathed her last on the night of 24 February. Apparently, Boney found Sridevi lying unconscious in the bathtub. He later called a friend for help. The cause of her death is stated to be cardiac arrest though there has been no confirmation yet.

Now, according to the latest update by Gulf News, forensic reports reveal that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning. It further states that she was under the influence of alcohol. She lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned. Here are the posts shared by Gulf News on its social media platform.

Update: Forensic report states Bollywood legend Sridevi died of accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel bathtub; traces of alcohol found in actress’ blood https://t.co/X8VVoKghgD — Gulf News (@gulf_news) February 26, 2018