Was Ranveer Singh the first choice to play Bauua Singh in ZERO?

TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019

Zero was one of the most anticipated movies of last year and it released in the month of December. Shah Rukh Khan played the challenging role of a short man in the film. But did you know Aanand L Rai's original choice for this role was Salman Khan?
Salman, as per media reports, was not too confident of playing a vertically challenged man as he was insecure about his height in real life.

Now that the film has barely managed to mint Rs 100 crore at the box office, Salman must be relieved that he chose a cameo over the full-fledged role of Bauua Singh.

Another film that released in December and went on to become a blockbuster was Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba.

Some recent media reports suggest that the role also fell on Ranveer's lap, and the actor had signed the movie and he was about begin shoot for Zero.

King Khan not just wanted to act in the movie but he also agreed to produce. Once when SRK stepped in, the entire cast was changed. But it seems the turn of events worked in the favour of Ranveer Singh.

Well, we wonder how Bauua Singh would have looked if Ranveer had played the role!

