Actress Richa Chadha has asked those who are protesting against the release of Sanjay Leele Bhansali's "Padmavati" to first watch the film. She says that no religion is that weak that a movie can break it.



Richa, who was present at the song launch of "Fukrey Returns", shared her thoughts on "Padmavati" controversy stating her faith will not be shaken because of a film.



"With all due respect and love, I am also a Hindu, and I don't think religion is so weak that a movie can break it. And I think it is a specialty of India that we are a democracy so watch the film before objecting," said the actress, who worked with Bhansali in film "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".



"There is body in India which certifies the films so they have done their work.



"And I have so much believe in my faith, tradition, and culture, that it will not shake because of some 2-3 hours long film," she added.



"Padmavati" is being opposed by the Karni Sena on religious and historical grounds.



The "Fukrey Returns" team, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba launched the song 'Mehbooba' on Wednesday.



The club song is an ode to the Mohammed Rafi chartbuster that featured Dharmendra-Zeenat Aman, "O Meri Mehbooba" from the 1977 blockbuster "Dharam Veer".



The song is composed and recreated by Prem & Hardeep and is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai with a rap by Raftaar.



Apart from fun and comedy, the movie also holds a special message of wildlife preservation, which is evident from the trailer.



"It is a film for wildlife preservation. It is so important now that we are losing forests, and they are endangered species, so through this film, we are trying to tell people not to kill tigers or snakes," said Richa.

