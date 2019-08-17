News

Watford FC's Pereyra grooves to SRK's "Baazigar" beats

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 04:32 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic dance number "Baazigar O Baazigar" has a new fan in Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra. The 28-year-old sportsman was seen shaking a leg to the title track of the 1993 blockbuster "Baazigar" along with actress and TikTok star Radhika Bangia.

Pereyra plays for Watford FC in the English Premier League, and the gig is being seen as an effort to further popularise the league among football fans in India.

The video was released by Watford Football Club on their official Facebook page on the occasion of India's Independence Day on August 15. Pereyra's moves are really cute and should make your day.

Pereyra, a rightfooted player who can play in the midfield as well as in an attacking position, is known for his skills on the footballs field. In the video, he is only translating the magic of his legwork for some Bollywood style dancing.

Watford also shared an interesting video for Indian fans, as part of their India's Independence Day celebration, where club captain Troy Deeney is seen digging into mouthwatering Indian sweets such as jalebi, gulab jamun, barfi, kaju katli and rasgulla. He tasted all the sweets and declared gulab jamun as the "winner".

Source: IANS

past seven days