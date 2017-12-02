We are forced to think about improving bonds with Pakistan : Madhur

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for movies like "Chandni Bar", "Traffic Signal" and "Fashion" which attempt to reflect reality, says he would love to make a film on a soldier's life provided it is on a big canvas.

Bhandarkar along with actress-politician Hema Malini attended the launch of 'One for All - All For One', an initiative to pay tribute to Indian soldiers here on Wednesday by the Atharva Foundation.

The organisation will honour soldiers for their contribution to the country on January 31 next year, and stories of different soldiers will be presented.

Asked if he would like to make a film out of any of the stories, Bhandarkar said: "I feel the idea is superb. It deals with a heart-wrenching subject, but definitely, tomorrow (in future) if I feel like making a film on that, I will definitely make it. But it has to be a big canvas film.

"It has to have that kind of infrastructure to it. I heard four stories of these soldiers and each of them is beautiful. So I would love to make a film based on one of those stories."

Bhandarkar was also asked if India can improve its relationship with Pakistan through cultural exchanges.

He said: "I've always said it; Art has no boundaries. Whether people in Pakistan listen to our songs or vice-versa, we always connect with the song or the film. So I don't think the culture is not connecting. But sometimes situations are like that and they turn serious. So, suddenly we are forced to think and go into pause mode.

"I've been to Lahore, people have seen my movies, there is a fan following and I got a warm reception in the country. Here also we listen to their songs, those people listen to Lata Mangeshkar's songs, watch Hema Malini's movies, they are fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, so it feels good."

Actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, who praised the Atharva Foundation's initiative, was asked if she will visit soldiers at the border.

She said: "We are organising this event on January 31, 2018 at NSCI Dome where we will showcase stories of soldiers. But before that, we are planning to meet soldiers at Sikkim border because I feel going and meeting them itself is very big thing. We can give some encouraging talk to them and maybe we can meet their families as well, to tell them we have met your family member on border."