We fit: Sushmita posts 'family selfie' with beau Roman Shawl

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 01:36 PM

Alisah and beau Roman Shawl.

Sushmita shared the photograph on Instagram on Thursday. In the image, everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.

She captioned it: "Why so serious jaan meri Rohman Shawl. Brilliant group effort for this family selfie we fit. Love you guys."

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. And later starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

(SOURCE :IANS)


19 Jul 2019 02:59 PM
