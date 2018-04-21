Home > Movie News > Movie News
Rana Daggubati
movie news
I have grown up reading and watching Marvel...

MUMBAI: Rana Daggubati doesn't see any project as a risk and likes to keep his creative spirit busy. The "...

21 Apr 2018 12:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agnihotri claims getting threats over 'Mohammad And Urvashi'
movie news
Agnihotri claims getting threats over '...

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says he has been receiving threats for using "Mohammad"...

20 Apr 2018 07:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ranbir Kapoor
movie news
Have to change notion of masculinity: Ranbir...

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said the notion of masculinity has to be changed to empower women.

Ranbir said this on...

20 Apr 2018 02:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nanu Ki Jaanu
Reviews
'Nanu Ki Jaanu': An amusing redemption...

Film: "Nanu Ki Jaanu";
Director: Faraz Haider;
Cast: Abhay Deol, Patralekhaa, Reshma...

20 Apr 2018 12:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ali Zafar & Meesha Shafi
movie news
Ali Zafar denies all harassment claims by Meesha...

LAHORE: Pakistani artiste Ali Zafar has "categorically" denied any and all claims of harassment...

20 Apr 2018 11:54 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Panipat
movie news
Shaniwar Wada to be recreated for 'Panipat

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, whose movies are known to have detailed sets, is getting the Shaniwar Wada fort -- the...

19 Apr 2018 07:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
'Manmarziyan'
movie news
'Manmarziyan' will have good connect...

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has finally wrapped up filming for Manmarziyan, says the...

19 Apr 2018 03:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Remo doing fantastic job with 'Race 3': Jacqueline
movie news
Remo doing fantastic job with 'Race 3...

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has praised director Remo D'Souza for doing a fantastic job with...

19 Apr 2018 01:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ali Fazal
movie news
Ali Fazal played many roles for 'Milan...

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who has wrapped up the first schedule for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan...

19 Apr 2018 01:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
A rape is a rape, no politics over issue: Modi
movie news
A rape is a rape, no politics over issue: Modi

LONDON: With multiple rape cases of minor girls sparking nation-wide outrage, Prime Minister...

19 Apr 2018 12:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Alia Bhatt
movie news
I hope justice is served: Alia on Kathua rape case

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who has beautiful memories of shooting her upcoming film...

19 Apr 2018 12:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priyanka Chopra
movie news
Desi girl forever, says Priyanka as Salman...

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy with international projects, reminded Salman Khan...

18 Apr 2018 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sushmita Sen
movie news
Sushmita Sen's daughters take self defense...

MUMBAI: The safety of women has always been a matter of concern in our country and the present...

18 Apr 2018 04:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Varun Dhawan
Interview
Don't just want to push, but tear the...

Mumbai: Basking in the glowing reviews of October, Varun Dhawan says he wants to continue...

18 Apr 2018 12:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tusshar Kapoor
movie news
Tusshar Kapoor plans day according to Laksshya...

Mumbai:  Actor Tusshar Kapoor says his day is planned according to his son Laksshya, who will turn...

17 Apr 2018 05:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan
movie news
Court allows Salman Khan to travel abroad

Jodhpur:  Bollywood actor Salman Khan, out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was on Tuesday granted permission to...

17 Apr 2018 04:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
It's a wrap for 'Dhadak' shoot
movie news
It's a wrap for 'Dhadak' shoot

Mumbai:  The shooting for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie Dhadak, featuring...

17 Apr 2018 01:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arunoday Singh
movie news
Arunoday Singh set to make his singing debut!

Mumbai: It’s been so far actresses from Bollywood who have gone behind the scenes and microphones...

17 Apr 2018 01:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priyanka Chopra
movie news
Priyanka's 'homecoming' to...

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been working in international projects back-to-back, is set to star in Bollywood film...

17 Apr 2018 12:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shooting for 'Gully Boy' wrapped up
movie news
Shooting for 'Gully Boy' wrapped up

Mumbai: The shooting for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy has concluded.  

16 Apr 2018 05:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam

