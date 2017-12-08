Hot Downloads

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

pic of the day
Pati, patni aur woh!

Pati, Patni aur Woh!

more pics Click Here

Recent Video
08 Dec 2017 06:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divya had genuine feelings for Priyank, say Akash & Hritu
Divya had genuine feelings for Priyank, say Akash... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

We should attack patriarchy, chauvinism: Kangana Ranaut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2017 02:18 PM
08 Dec 2017 02:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who never minces words, has opposed the threats issued to Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone, and said patriarchy in the society needs to be attacked.

Kangana was at Reebok's Fit To Fight Awards here on Thursday night when she was asked about her thoughts on the threats issued to Deepika over the controversial film Padmavati.

She said: "It is absolutely wrong, but I feel it is not something which is very surprising. When my sister was in school, she faced an acid attack from a student and now, when I am in a professional environment, a superstar is trying to put me behind bars. So, this is very common that happens in our society.

"I feel we should not attack individuals, we should attack patriarchy and chauvinism. For individuals, we can call them out and say whatever you are doing is not right.

"But I feel this is not restricted only to boys, it implies to girls as well, so we have to attack that view point and we are doing it whether with our work, speech or films. And that is why I feel films are an important medium, because we as an industry can reach out to people only through our films."

Kangana is next working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Reacting to comparisons between her look for the movie and Deepika's get-up in Padmavati", Kangana said: "Our film is a different one. It's a film about a warrior queen who fought against the British empire. I feel we should feel ashamed that we didn't make any film earlier based on her life. 

"I think we should honour real heroes like Rani Lakshmibai, which we are doing through our film. In future as well, we will make an effort in that direction and all we need is support from the media."

Kangana's "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", directed by Krish, is scheduled to release in April 2018.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Reebok's Fit To Fight Awards, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Padmavati, controversial,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top