We should attack patriarchy, chauvinism: Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who never minces words, has opposed the threats issued to Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone, and said patriarchy in the society needs to be attacked.

Kangana was at Reebok's Fit To Fight Awards here on Thursday night when she was asked about her thoughts on the threats issued to Deepika over the controversial film Padmavati.

She said: "It is absolutely wrong, but I feel it is not something which is very surprising. When my sister was in school, she faced an acid attack from a student and now, when I am in a professional environment, a superstar is trying to put me behind bars. So, this is very common that happens in our society.

"I feel we should not attack individuals, we should attack patriarchy and chauvinism. For individuals, we can call them out and say whatever you are doing is not right.

"But I feel this is not restricted only to boys, it implies to girls as well, so we have to attack that view point and we are doing it whether with our work, speech or films. And that is why I feel films are an important medium, because we as an industry can reach out to people only through our films."

Kangana is next working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Reacting to comparisons between her look for the movie and Deepika's get-up in Padmavati", Kangana said: "Our film is a different one. It's a film about a warrior queen who fought against the British empire. I feel we should feel ashamed that we didn't make any film earlier based on her life.

"I think we should honour real heroes like Rani Lakshmibai, which we are doing through our film. In future as well, we will make an effort in that direction and all we need is support from the media."

Kangana's "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", directed by Krish, is scheduled to release in April 2018.