What makes Alia Bhatt blush? Is it beau Ranbir Kapoor?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has acted in Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. She has a huge fan following and millennials look up to her for inspiration. To connect with her fans, she has started her YouTube channel. She has shared a new video on her channel.

For the uninitiated, the actress recently made her debut on the video-sharing platform to help her connect with fans better. Through the video, she shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on and off-sets. In the new video, she shared her morning routine. The actress shot the video when she was in Ooty, filming for Sadak 2.

Alia revealed in the video that she has a simple morning routine. While she was discussing her morning routine, she revealed an interesting side of hers. She revealed that she has a book, a diary of sorts, titled One Line A Day. The actress said that she has made it a habit to jot down important memories from each day into the diary. The actress also said that she woke up at 2 AM and that she was still jet-lagged that day. For the uninitiated, Alia had just returned from the US after spending time with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family. She further revealed that she had a chat with her father, Mahesh Bhatt. It was when she recalled the lunch that she seemed to be blushing. She shared that she was out and about for a lunch date with her mother, Soni Razdan. "Lunch with Mumma, we speak about my future," she cuts off randomly before she announces, "that's it" and chuckles as she closes her book.

Take a look at the video right here: