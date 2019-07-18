This is what Malaika Arora has to say about Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3

MUMBAI: The cop-drama Dabangg has made an audience for itself. Audience loved the film so much that the makers went on to bring Dabangg 2, and now Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. The third film is being helmed by Prabhu Dheva and produced by Arbaaz Khan.



Speaking about Malaika Arora, she has been a part of the film for the song Munni Badnaam Hui which went on to become a huge hit. Now that the makers are coming with Dabangg 3, everyone is excited to know if she is a part of the third film or not.



In an interview with Times of India, Malaika said that she is not involved with Dabangg 3. The actress added that everyone involved with the project has moved on and she only wishes each and everyone all the best for the venture.



Malaika also said that she wants to produce good content through her company. She might actually produce a short film but nothing immediately.