What will Prabhas take away from 'Baahubali'

Actor Prabhas is "truly overwhelmed" and wants to give a "big hug" to "Baahubali" fans for showering him with love.



Prabhas, who dedicated five years to the film franchise, posted a thank you note to his admirers on his Facebook page on Sunday.



He wrote: "To all my fans, a big hug to each one of you for all the love you all have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed.



"The journey of 'Baahubali' has been a long one but among the few things that I will take away from this, is all of you. Lot's of love back to you all."



He even thanked the film's director S.S. Rajamouli for "believing in me to carry his huge vision to the masses, giving me a once-in-a-lifetime character of Baahubali and making the entire journey so special".



Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, the distributor of Rajamouli's "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" in Hindi, tweeted on Sunday: "The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema! Rs 1,000 crore 'Baahubali'."



(Source: IANS)