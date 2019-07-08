News

When Hrithik Roshan met his class of 'Super 30' for first time

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jul 2019 04:36 PM
MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film "Super 30", actor Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of his first meeting with his 30 students who later made up the cast of the movie.
 

What do you think about this Showtee ?
Describing them as "most incredible spirit", Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote: "When I entered the room, I never imagined I would be standing before such dynamic packets of talent that would synergize their energies with mine forever." 
 
"The first class of 'Super 30' began with me learning quite a few lessons of incredible spirit! My class of Super 30," he added along with a video in which he can be seen interacting with the youngsters.
 
Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, "Super 30" is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film will see Hrithik in the shoes of Kumar.
 
"Super 30" will release on Friday.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Super 30, Vikas Bahl, Anand Kumar, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
08 Jul 2019 05:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Seeing Karanvir play a 'Psycho husband' many women shared their domestic violence stories- Teejay
Seeing Karanvir play a 'Psycho husband... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Jul 2019 05:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Can you guess the reason behind these celebrities being trolled?
Can you guess the reason behind these celebrities... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days