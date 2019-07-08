When Hrithik Roshan met his class of 'Super 30' for first time

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film "Super 30", actor Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of his first meeting with his 30 students who later made up the cast of the movie.

Describing them as "most incredible spirit", Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote: "When I entered the room, I never imagined I would be standing before such dynamic packets of talent that would synergize their energies with mine forever."

"The first class of 'Super 30' began with me learning quite a few lessons of incredible spirit! My class of Super 30," he added along with a video in which he can be seen interacting with the youngsters.

Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar, "Super 30" is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film will see Hrithik in the shoes of Kumar.

"Super 30" will release on Friday.

(Source: IANS)