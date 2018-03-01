Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

When Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Mar 2018 07:00 PM
Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor took 17 slaps from his co-star Jackie Shroff while shooting for the 1989 film 'Parinda.' In the upcoming episode of 'BFFs with Vogue' on Colors Infinity, Jackie was asked to share his experience about working with Anil, read a statement. Talking about a scene, Jackie said that regardless of the shot being approved by the film's director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil kept asking for retakes as he wanted to make sure everything was perfect.

What do you think of Jackie Shroff?

Jackie said, "I gave him 17 slaps but didn't give it so hard that he would fall." The actors have also featured together in films like 'Ram Lakhan,' '1942: A Love Story' and 'Kabhi Na Kabhi.'
Tags > Actor Anil Kapoor, 'BFFs with Vogue', Colors Infinity, Jackie Shroff, Kabhi Na Kabhi, 1942: A Love Story, Ram Lakhan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Mar 2018 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit Suchanti celebrates Holi with TellyChakkar
Rohit Suchanti celebrates Holi with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days