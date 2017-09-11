Actress Riya Sen, who will feature in ALTBalaji's "Ragini MMS Returns", says she had reservations shooting for the intimate scenes for the upcoming web series.

"I had reservations shooting for the intimate scene. I discussed my discomfort with Suyash (director Suyash Vadhavkar) and finally convinced him to tone down the scene," Riya said in a statement.

Essaying a pivotal role as Simran in the horror and sex genre, Riya read the script and knew that the series would feature an intimate scene between her and her co-star Nishant Malkani.

However, while shooting the scene, the actress felt uncomfortable. Fearing that she would have to breach her comfort zone, Riya approached the director of the web series and conveyed her concern.

The director toned down the intimate scene considerably, the statement read.

A racy poster of the web series was launched on Monday. It features lead actors Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta standing really close and posing topless in a classroom.

The caption on the poster reads: "They didn't know then that it was a threesome".

The web series seems to have some jaw-dropping scenes and twists, on the lines of the movie "Ragini MMS", which released in 2011. The second instalment of the erotic horror franchise released in 2014 and featured actress Sunny Leone in the lead.

(Source: IANS)