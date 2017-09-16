Mukesh Bhatt, Founder, Vishesh Films is known for his extrovert nature, fiery views and nonchalant attitude especially because he is in an age when many decide to retire.

His enthusiasm for films and quality content surpasses everything else. His expertise in the craft of filmmaking and his knowledge of the industry together make a tenacity of grip that is barely seen in filmdom.

Vishesh films are known to be a platform for strugglers in the film industry. The production housed helmed by Bhatt has given the country quite a few film stalwarts. From Anupam Kher in Saaransh to Kangana Ranaut in Gangster there have been a flurry of actors, musicians and technicians that have to thank Vishesh Films for their inception in Bollywood.

In a candid discussion about the changes in the economics of filmmaking at the Jagran Cinema Summit, Mr Bhatt came up with statements that barely could be contradicted. Some of them were pretty sharp and controversy material.

The veteran film producer vouched for the fact that filmmakers tend to cast big names because of the fear of flops. Quipped he, "We at Vishesh are hellbent on introducing a newcomer in every film we make. Most of the filmmakers rely on well known faces to avoid flops but then it is almost unethical and obscene to see actors who are aged 50 and above romancing actresses less than half their age. " (Ajay Devgn and Saisha Sehgal in Shivaay: an age gap of 28 years, Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor: for Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo: an age gap of 20 years, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson for Singh is Bliing : an age gap of 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindegi : an age gap 28 years)

This is the same stance made by Kangana in her AIB collaboration song where the line "Buddha Hai mera Piya, It is almost Paedophilia," now looks, feels all the more real and resonates more than ever.

However, Sajid Khan had a different take altogether. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that he reaffirmed a deep-rooted (sexist) Indian mentality on the open podium almost explicity stating that this has been a requisite norm which is fitting and righteous. In a bid to negate Mr Bhatt's statements, the gorgon-headed funny man said, " it is almost a practice to see younger heroines paired opposite heroes who are double their age and that this has been happening from the beginning and that's what the audiences want to see."

He went on to cite examples of yesteryears' He-man Dharmendra, jumping jack Jeetendra and Amitabh Bachchan as well. He further went on to saybthat this cannot change because the audience loves it this way and if they wouldn't appreciate it, the films would have failed to impress.

Now, it is left unto the audience to decide whether this so-called trend should continue in Bollywood or it should just end as soon as possible.