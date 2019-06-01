When Nasirr Khan took a walk down memory lane

Dipti Kalwani's Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna has veteran actors like Parikshit Sahani and seasoned actors like Ayub Khan and Nasirr Khan.

Do you know what the common link is between these three actors? All their fathers have worked together in the past. Legendary actor Johnny Walker's son Nasirr Khan shared one of the oldest pictures of the three stalwarts Nasir Khan (Ayub Khan’s father), Balraj Sahni, and Johnny Walker along with a current picture of their sons.

Speaking about the rare old picture Nasirr says, 'My father has worked with Balraj Sahni sahab and Nasir Khan (Ayub's father) in a film titled Jawab in the year 1955, and interestingly, after 64 years, the sons are working together in Sarvagun Sampanna. Balraj Sahni sahab actually took my father to Navketan Films (Dev Anand), and that’s how my father got in touch with Dev Anand saab. My father and Balraj Sahni saab worked in 10 films and had a unique bonding.

He added, 'I remember a film titled Pyar Ka Ristha, which was produced by my father’s brother Tony Walker, also had Balraj saab in it. Interestingly, with Ayub Khan, I have worked in a film titled Kitne Door Kitne Paas, though we did not have any scene together. With Parikshit saab, I have done a show called Jai Santoshi Maa, but mine was a cameo role. And now sharing screen with Ayub and Parikshit saab is nothing but magical. The bonding is like a family. It is very emotional for all of us on the set.'