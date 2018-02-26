When Sridevi swooned her magic on television

Mumbai: We all know that Sridevi, who passed away late on Saturday night, was a legend in Bollywood and the South film industry. The news of her demise has left everyone shocked and saddened from Bollywood, the Television fraternity, the media to the common.

While the media is abuzz recollecting her peerless contribution to the Hindi film industry, Sridevi took a brief break before making a comeback to films. And not many may know that the diva’s comeback was not Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish in 2012. Sridevi re-entered the world of giltz and glamour with a television series titled Malini Iyer, produced by her husband Boney Kapoor and it was the first time she ventured into television.

The series started in 2004 and barely lasted for a year before it shutdown due to falling TRPs. Malini Iyer (TV series) revolved around the life of a south Indian Tamil brahmin girl, Malini Iyer who marries a Punjabi guy and how she manages to bring both the cultures together. But, the central idea of the series couldn’t connect with the audiences too well and tanked the efforts of the show.

For the television industry perpetually on the lookout for the next big hook, formulaic ideas at that time seemed to be a bit too trite. However, we cannot rule out the fact that the legendary actress was one of the most unconventional actors on TV and was outstanding in her performance.

Her character in Malini Iyer was not something out of the ordinary and was more bent towards the traditional look, which she enacted with grace. In fact, she has always brought out the best of her character making it come alive that people considered her character to be real.

What do you think about Shridevi Kapoor?

This is indeed something which not all actors (even the seasoned ones) can pull with ease.

Sridevi will be in our hearts forever and her effervescent personality will remain evergreen. The legend’s death is not only a loss for the Bollywood industry but also the world of Television.