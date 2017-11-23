When Varun Dhawan obliged a fan leaving Mumbai Police in a tizzy...

Actor Varun Dhawan was all glee when he obliged a fan with a selfie. However, little did he know that this would land him in a soup with the Mumbai Police!

Well, the actor was stuck in traffic and a lucky fan who was equally stuck right next to him got an opportunity to get a picture with him. This moment would surely be an unforgettable one for the fan. However, for Varun, this fan moment would be indelible!

Our Mumbai Police is pretty savage on social media and when they spotted a wrong-doing, they sent a message to Varun via their Twitter handle.

The message read:

@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

The Judwaa 2 actor was just obliging an overwhelmed and excited fan but he ended up with a challan. As pointed out by the police, this could have been dangerous and they have advised him to never try such a stunt again. The tweet also read that a responsible Mumbaikar like him who is respected as a youth icon is setting an example with his actions.

Varun replied saying:

My apologies Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

The Mumbai police acknowledged Varun's good spirit and thanked him for replying the way he did. They replied:

Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit https://t.co/jKqosfH6V3

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Well, we all know celebrities and the film industry has always been a soft target for all and sundry. But in this case, Varun surely is treated like any other common man! Kudos to the Mumbai police.