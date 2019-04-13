Where are studies? Twitterati on 'SOTY 2' trailer

MUMBAI : Within minutes of the trailer launch of "Student Of The Year 2", starring actor Tiger Shroff and glamorous debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Twitter turned into a meme ground with some social media users asking "where are such schools" and "why so much action".

From Tiger's aerial action stunts to the young beauties fighting for love, amidst the setting of a high-octane competition for a trophy, the three-minute long trailer showcased everything except the element of education.

Netizens took every opportunity to take a dig at the actors as well as producer Karan Johar, who had directed the first instalment of the film in 2012.

While Karan's new batch of 'students' look perfect with six-pack abs, chiselled bodies, flexible dance sequences and stunts as well as sexy outfits, a section of social media users pointed at the film's makers for making fun of the education system.

One user commented: "Kids in India aren't getting education and we are making such movies."

Another wrote: "There is everything... Fight, romance, dance but no study."

Some even criticised Karan for a poor story line.

"No story line, no acting, only glamour and show off 'Student Of The Year 2," one user tweeted.

In the trailer, Tiger is seen jumping off buildings and flaunting his muscles.

One meme read: "Only KJo can bring Marvel and DC at the same time on-screen."

Some Twitter users joked about it saying that the film looks more like a third part of Tiger's action-packed film "Baaghi" than the sequel to "Student of The Year", which had starred actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun showered praise on the upcoming film.

"Taking a franchise ahead is not easy. Well done Punit. I know you have worked your ass off and now the world can see it. Lots of love to the entire team," Varun tweeted.

Sidharth wrote: "The batch of 2019 is killing it! Trailer looks fantastic."

Members from the film fraternity went gaga over the trailer.

Director Kunal Kohli wrote: "Congrats to all. Love it."

Actor Hrithik Roshan praised Tiger, saying: "Bull's eye! Cheers to a very worthy student, Tiger. Good luck to the entire team."

"Student of The Year 2" will release on May 10.

(Source: IANS)