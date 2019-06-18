News

This is why Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai from Varanasi

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest and adorable Bollywood couples. The duo fell in love with each other on-the-sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Their fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release. The duo is busy with the film and was even shooting for a schedule in Varanasi. However, last evening, the couple returned to the city from Varanasi and thus three days before, the wrap-up the shoot had to be put on abrupt halt. According to the media reports, Alia along with her beau Ranbir and the crew of Brahmastra had to return to Mumbai urgently after she complained of stomach bug. 

According to a report in Mirror, the couple was scheduled to shoot a song over the next three days but it had to be postponed when Alia fell ill. A source close to them informed the daily, “Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song.”

The source further added, “Alia will soon be consulting a specialist and taking some time off to recuperate in Mumbai before resuming work.”

Brahmastra also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and has earlier been shot in Bulgaria and Mumbai. 

