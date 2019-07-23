This is why Gautami Kapoor hasn't participated in Nach Baliye with Ram Kapoor

MUMBAI: Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The two have been married for 16 years and they continue to set couple goals for their fans and followers.



Nach Baliye 9 has been grabbing headlines and many celebrity couples have participated in the dance-based reality show, but Ram and Gautami have not participated yet.



In an interview with Times of India, Gautami was asked why didn't she participate with Ram yet in Nach Baliye, she said that they haven't thought of participating in reality shows.



She added that they were offered Nach Baliye quite a few times. But every time they called, Ram was busy or she was pregnant. The couple was called four times so far to participate but that didn't happen. Gautami said, "I have had my pregnancies, both of them almost one after the other and there is not much of a gap in between both my kids. And now I guess the makers are fed up of calling us."