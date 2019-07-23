News

This is why Gautami Kapoor hasn't participated in Nach Baliye with Ram Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jul 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The two have been married for 16 years and they continue to set couple goals for their fans and followers. 

Nach Baliye 9 has been grabbing headlines and many celebrity couples have participated in the dance-based reality show, but Ram and Gautami have not participated yet. 

In an interview with Times of India, Gautami was asked why didn't she participate with Ram yet in Nach Baliye, she said that they haven't thought of participating in reality shows.    

She added that they were offered Nach Baliye quite a few times. But every time they called, Ram was busy or she was pregnant. The couple was called four times so far to participate but that didn't happen. Gautami said, "I have had my pregnancies, both of them almost one after the other and there is not much of a gap in between both my kids. And now I guess the makers are fed up of calling us."

Tags > Gautami Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Nach Baliye, Couple goals, Rakesh Roshan TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Jul 2019 07:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pancham plans a surprise for Elaichi
Pancham plans a surprise for Elaichi | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches REJCTX

ZEE5 launches REJCTX
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

past seven days