This is WHY Mrunal Thakur’s sister cried, check the video

MUMBAI: After making a place for herself in the telly land, Mrunal Thakur stepped into the world of Bollywood last year with Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia. She later surprised her fans by bagging a lead role in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan.



Super 30 is a story of the triumph of spirit. Hrithik reprised the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar under the initiative Super 30. Mrunal plays the role of Supriya, Anand aka Hrithik's love interest.



Recently, Mrunal revealed that her sister Lochan Thakur broke into tears upon learning that her sister has finally bagged a film opposite none other than Hrithik Roshan. Mrunal took to her social media handle and shared the video where one can see Lochan cry out of happiness inconsolably.



She captioned the video as, "@missblender is probably going to kill me for sharing this but I just couldn't resist. The day I told her I am doing Super 30, playing Supriya opposite Hrithik Roshan...the joy, happiness and tears were on another level... Blessed to have a sister and family who always pray for me and wish for the best."



Take a look below: