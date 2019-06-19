This is why Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera won’t make it to cinemas in 2020

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor garnered praises for his performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju last year. Speaking about his upcoming projects, he has two big projects including Brahmastra and Shamshera. However, none of them is releasing this year.



Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is an upcoming supernatural fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is slated for May 2020 release and is taking some time to complete filming. In fact, the latest reports suggest that the film will also take a toll on the schedule of Shamshera. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra has requested Aditya Chopra, the producer of Shamshera to allow Ranbir some extra dates to shoot his film. “Ranbir’s dates for Shamshera were supposed to start after the completion of Brahmastra. But it seems Ayan requires more of Ranbir’s dates. Karan requested Adi for more time and Adi complied. Shamshera will now be completed in 2021.”Shamshera was earlier slated to release in July 2020, but going by the latest reports, it seems the film won’t make it to the cinemas even in the scheduled year.