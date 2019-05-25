This is why Shah Rukh Khan’s fans will be unhappy with Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted

MUMBAI: India's Most Wanted has released worldwide on 24th May. It is directed by Rajkumar Gupta and stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

During one of the promotional campaigns of the film, Arjun and Rajkumar had spoken about how Shah Rukh Khan has a relevant part to play in the premise. But, the actor has only some relevance to the real-life incident that has inspired the premise of the film.

India's Most Wanted is a fictional retelling of Indian Intelligence Bureau's capture of the dreaded terrorist mastermind, Yasin Bhatkal, who had one of his aliases as 'Shahrukh Khan'. Apparently, the man was a big fan of the Bollywood superstar. Owing to the similarity in the names, SRK had to face issues whenever he travelled to the USA. He had to go through the process of security checks at the immigration a couple of times in the US airports. In India's Most Wanted, Shah Rukh Khan's problems with American airport security was mentioned a couple of times. While the intention was right for the placement of these scenes, the impact is terrible at least for the actor. India's Most Wanted is a fictional retelling of some real-life events, so talking about SRK's incident was not required.

Also, it is not clear in the film why SRK gets detained at the airport and what's the significance of the scene in the film. It is only towards the epilogue that the makers tried to explain both the SRK references. Otherwise, both the scenes make it sound very dubious for the actor, who often has been at the receiving end for racial slurs by trolls.