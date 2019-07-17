News

Why Shah Rukh saw 'The Lion King' 40 times

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 01:33 PM

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he has seen "The Lion King" 40 times because of his children.

"We started watching 'The Lion King' when it came out. Obviously, we had three kids at different intervals. We would make pizzas or dosas or whatever the kids liked, and create a movie theatre atmosphere at home and watch Lion King," Shah Rukh said.

"I have seen it for 40 times at least. Maybe not the whole film but every now and then when my kids watched it," he added.

SRK and his son Aryan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film "The Lion King".

For SRK, it is a film he watches when he is clueless about what to watch with his children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

"Actually, when you don't know what to show your child, you say let's watch 'The Lion King' together. We have spent a lot of time in a self-created bedroom theatre at home, with the kids at various stages. Even now, when we all want to watch a film together on a holiday or somewhere, chances are it will be 'The Lion King' or 'The Jungle Book'," he added.

"The Jungle Book" fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive "The Lion King" as a live-action adventure.

He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Shah Rukh, The Lion King, 40 times, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
16 Jul 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actors review the first episode of Colors Bahu Begum
Actors review the first episode of Colors Bahu... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Jul 2019 09:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mudit Nayar aka Yogi revels the sets and introduces the cast of Isharon Isharon Mein
Mudit Nayar aka Yogi revels the sets and... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days