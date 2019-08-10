THIS is why Vidya Balan REJECTED Jayalalithaa biopic

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan, who acted in films such as Parineeta, Paa, Ishqiya, and No One Killed Jessica, will be next seen in Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film. During one of the promotional sprees, Vidya opened up about the reason behind rejecting the much-awaited biopic of Jayalalithaa.

Before Kangana Ranaut, Vidya was considered for the portrayal of Indian politician and actress, Jayalalithaa, who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for fourteen years, in a biopic. Revealing the reason behind rejecting the aforementioned biopic, she said to media, "I am happy that Kangana is doing it and I will leave it at that. I just think that playing two politicians and strong women wouldn’t have been possible. If these two projects were a few years apart, it was fine."

Speaking about Mission Mangal, it is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha are part of this project. The film will be releasing on 15 August.