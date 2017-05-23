Hot Downloads

Wish to do hardcore action movie: Elli Avram

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 11:15 AM
Actress Eli Avram says she would love to do hardcore action movies as she finds herself "excellent" in mixed martial arts.

"After working with the likes of Neeraj Pandey, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher (in 'Naam Shabana'), I wish to do a hardcore action movie since I'm excellent in mixed martial arts," Elli told IANS. 

She is also game for romantic films.

"A very romantic dance movie (would be nice) since I'm a very emotional girl and dance comes naturally to me. I love to express through dance," Elli added.

The actress is currently one of the faces of designer Rocky S's new collection for RS jeans along with actor Prateik Babbar.

The collection represents the free spiritedness of people who beat the summertime blues with a dash of indigo. RS jeans has a mix of deep and light hues of indigoes in tops, t-shirts and jeans in styles. Taking the current trends a notch higher, the collection is centered in ripped and distressed patterns in different styles. 

Talking about the line, Elli said: "I love this campaign shoot for Rocky Star. I'm a jeans girl since childhood. It's so hot, tough and comfortable. You can wear it casually or in a dressy way. This was just so much fun for me."

Asked if she is a fashion conscious person in real life, she said: "I'm not. I do love fashion a lot but I'm not really good at it. So I just wear what I like and feel happy in.

"I love dressing up, but I do have my days where I just want to be all relaxed with loose clothes and no make-up."
 
(Source: IANS)
