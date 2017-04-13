Hot Downloads

Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
13 Apr 2017 07:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
5 reasons to watch Sethji: Gurdeep Kohli
5 reasons to watch Sethji: Gurdeep Kohli | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Like father like son- Salim and Salman Khan

Like father like son- Salim and Salman Khan

more pics Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Wish Pakistan censor board gave 'Begum Jaan' a viewing: Mahesh Bhatt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2017 04:00 PM
13 Apr 2017 04:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, whose latest production "Begum Jaan" -- set against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947 -- won't release in Pakistan, wishes the censor board in the neighbouring country would have given it a watch.

"I did not look at Pakistan just as a market to sell my wares. When 'Begum Jaan' was not viewed by their censor board, I was ridiculed by some of my close associates. That did hurt. I wish they had given my film a viewing and then taken this decision of not granting the permission to be screened in Pakistan," Bhatt told IANS on social media.

"I was told by someone in the censor board to pitch the question to the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage which allows the import of foreign films since the board only previews the product as per censor code. I was told that the objection to import the film came from them," he added.

The film, starring Vidya Balan, tells the story of survival and the sex workers community apart from Partition.

When IANS asked Mobashir Hasan, Pakistan's Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) head, if it is true that Pakistan doesn't import Indian films based on Partition, he said: "Please ask the distributors. They import the films and not the government."

A key distributor of Indian films in Pakistan -- Satish Anand, head honcho of Eveready Group of Companies -- told IANS on social media: "Let's put it this way that this project in present day will not reach the screens. India-Pakistan... for the present policies are fluid."

Was he distributing it? "Not at all. It was very clear this content will not be acceptable to this market. People have liked the trailer, I do hope the film does very well worldwide."

"Begum Jaan", which marks Bengali director Srijit Mukherji's directorial debut in Hindi films, is set to hit the Indian screens on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Mahesh Bhatt, Begum Jaan, Mobashir Hasan, Satish Anand, CBFC,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top