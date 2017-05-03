Hot Downloads

A woman's fearlessness gets my attention: Sushant

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 04:38 PM
03 May 2017 04:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput says he gets attracted to a woman if she is fearless and unpredictable.

"Unpredictability. Fearlessness. I love a woman who doesn't need anyone to validate her existence," Sushant said in an interview to Vogue India's May 2017 issue when asked how does a woman get his attention.

The 31-year-old actor, who was earlier in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande, stepped in as the latest model for internationally renowned photographer Mario Testino for the magazine. Testino also engaged Sushant in a rapid fire during the shoot.

Asked if he likes to seduce or be seduced, Sushant said: "I'm lazy... so please go for it."

Sushant says the "first touch" of a woman is the most "seductive touch" for him.

Does Sushant like to kiss or cuddle?

"Cuddle...after I'm done with the kissing," he quipped.

When asked about his guilty pleasure, the "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" mentioned "eating chocolates, drinking wine and sleeping naked".

Talking about working with Testino, Sushant said: "Mario told me that before every shoot he tries to visualise the 'right frame' in his mind and once he steps behind the camera he tries to go as far from that image as possible."

(Source: IANS)

