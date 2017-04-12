Women's health an issue close to my heart: Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon, also a social activist, has lent support to a She's Ambassador campaign, aimed at empowering young girls to make decisions favourable to healthy lifestyles and social development. She says it's an issue she cares about whole-heartedly.

The initiative is a joint effort by PVR Nest and Mumbai Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (MOGS).

Raveena, who also features in a film for the campaign, said in a statement: "She's Ambassador is a CSR (corporate social responsibility) campaign to create awareness among young girls in the country, as these girls face many issues with regard to their health when they reach puberty.

"It is very important to educate them to deal on issues related to their health, sanitation, nutrition and mental well-being. I am very grateful to PVR Nest for giving me this opportunity to be part of a campaign of this nature which is very close to my heart."

The year-long campaign enables school girls to become 'health champions' for their peers and the community. It hopes to sensitise 10,000 school children in 50 schools through 100 workshops.

It will address the hidden concerns of adolescents, make health education and safe learning accessible to young girls, educate on health planning, influence social and economic integration of adolescents, provide youth counselling services and promote health policies and best hygiene practices.

The launch ceremony here on Tuesday saw former MP Priya Dutt -- Managing Trustee of Nargis Dutt Foundation -- as chief guest.

She said the campaign is a "step in the right direction".

"It is also in sync with my endeavour, which is to improve the lives of children, especially young girls through education. It is about time that the society realises the underlying importance of any form of education to break stereotypes," Dutt said.

The initiative will also give an opportunity to the participating children from schools to create their own films on the five thematic areas, after filmmaking workshops. These will be screened across PVR Cinemas' screens.

(Source: (IANS)