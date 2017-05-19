Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh

quickie
Manoj Chandila

Great conversations are a turn-on for me: Manoj Chandila

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Shivangi Joshi celebrates birthday on Yeh Rishta...

Shivangi Joshi birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Manish Goplani

Love Ka Double Dose

more pics Click Here

poll

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?

Which jodi deserves to be BACK on Nach Baliye 8?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show looks MOST promising?

Which show looks MOST promising?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Wonderful to work again with Amitabh Bachchan: Rishi Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 11:32 AM
19 May 2017 11:32 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after over two decades in the upcoming film "102 Not Out", says it's wonderful to work with the megastar again.

An excited Rishi took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Big B.

"Wonderful to work again with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus. We connected instantly!" Rishi tweeted.

Amitabh and Rishi have worked together in films like "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Naseeb" and "Coolie".

The film that is said to be based on Saumya Joshi's Gujarati play "102 Not Out", will see Amitabh playing a 102-year-old man while Rishi will portray the character of his 75-year-old son.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Kabhi Kabhie, Twitter, Saumya Joshi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top