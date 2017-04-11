Hot Downloads

News

Won't be able to write my autobiography, says Salman

11 Apr 2017 12:14 PM
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2017 12:14 PM
11 Apr 2017 12:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his flamboyant image and colourful life, says he would not be able to write his autobiography.

Present here at Taj Lands End here for the book launch of yesteryears actress Asha Parekh's autobiography "The Hit Girl", he said: "I don't think I deserve to be here but feeling really honoured as Asha aunty is very dear to our family. Writing a autobiography, unveiling life story is very tough, I won't be able to write one."

"I think Dharam ji (Dharmendra) will understand why," he quipped.

As against the present situation, when due to professional competition, actresses do not get along together well, Salman said: "In those days Asha aunty, Saira (Banu) aunty, Helen aunty among others were so close to each other. They were genuine friends. I think these days girls should learn it from them, they lead a great life. I think our generation, we miss that out."

Thanking Salman for writing the forward of her book, Asha said: "When the idea came if I should go for an autobiography, questions came to my mind. However, I speak the truth in my book; I tried to be honest without sensationalising anything. I am thankful to all the people who supported me in film industry and my fans to keep showing their interest in my work and life."

The event was also attended by many iconic personalities including Salim Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Waheeda Rahman, Jackie Shroff, Helen, Arpita Khan, and Imran Khan among many others. The book, penned along with author and film writer Khalid Mohammad, is published by Om Books International.

(Source: IANS)

