Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
10 May 2017 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
It's an honour to play to a royal princess: Karthika Nair
It's an honour to play to a royal princess:... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 May 2017 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shashank Vyas reveals his SECRETS
Shashank Vyas reveals his SECRETS | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Working with Big B matter of pride, honour: Ronit Roy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2017 06:00 PM
10 May 2017 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Ronit Roy, who will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the forthcoming film "Sarkar 3", says working with the megastar is a matter of pride and honour.

"Not just for me, but for any actor, to share screen space with Mr Bachchan is a matter of great pride and honour. My entire role is with him. Of course, he is a legendary actor and legendary human being," Ronit told IANS over phone from Mumbai

The 51-year-old actor said he would just watch the cine icon on the sets.

"Basically what I used to do on the sets is I used to keep my mouth shut and watch him work because there is so much you can learn from just watching him. He's like many textbooks rolled into one," he said.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the political thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Ronit Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Sarkar 3, Big B, pride, honour, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top