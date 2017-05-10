Working with Big B matter of pride, honour: Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy, who will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the forthcoming film "Sarkar 3", says working with the megastar is a matter of pride and honour.

"Not just for me, but for any actor, to share screen space with Mr Bachchan is a matter of great pride and honour. My entire role is with him. Of course, he is a legendary actor and legendary human being," Ronit told IANS over phone from Mumbai

The 51-year-old actor said he would just watch the cine icon on the sets.

"Basically what I used to do on the sets is I used to keep my mouth shut and watch him work because there is so much you can learn from just watching him. He's like many textbooks rolled into one," he said.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the political thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on Friday.

(Source: IANS)