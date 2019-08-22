Working in a multistarrer is like playing team sport: Tushar Pandey

Tushar Pandey is yet to play a solo hero in a Bollywood film, but he has no complaints about featuring in multistarrer movies. The "Pink" actor feels doing such projects is like playing a team sport.

"If a story can truly justify a multistar cast, I think it is always more exciting for the audience. For actors, the feeling is like playing a team sport where each player has a responsibility to ensure the team wins," Tushar told IANS.

"If the team gels, the players support each other. It's the best feeling a creative process can give," added the "Hum Chaar" actor.

He will be soon seen in "Chhichhore" along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar.

"Shraddha, Sushant and everyone are absolutely a joy to work with. We would discuss the scenes a lot and the whole process was to make this wonderful script come alive. 'Chhichhore' is a brilliant script and the way director Nitesh (Tiwari) Sir created the atmosphere throughout the shoot, the set felt like a happy place," he said.

He plays one of the protagonists whose nickname is Mummy. "He is mumma's boy. I don't want to reveal much because I would like everyone to experience his journey when they see it on September 6," said Tushar.

"All I can say is that Nitesh Sir has crafted Mummy as such a wholesome character which shares both vulnerability and confidence to take on any challenge. Mummy is based on one of Nitesh Sir's juniors during his IIT student days," he added.

Will he do more multi-starrer films?

"Definitely, why not? The king is the script. If there's a character that has importance in the story, and I feel excited about it, then it doesn't matter if it's a solo lead or a multi-cast," said Tushar.

(Source: IANS)