Working in 'Victoria & Abdul' a milestone: Ali Fazal

Indian actor Ali Fazal says it was a surreal moment to work in Hollywood film "Victoria and Abdul", which stars Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench. He describes it as a "huge milestone" in his short career.



Ali did a cameo in "3 idiots" and "Furious 7". He feels getting "Victoria & Abdul" was a sweet coincidence.



"It was a surreal moment to bag this role and that too when I got selected for the film over some of my peers who were in consideration for the same role, especially those whom I look up to and whose work I admire," Ali said in a statement.



He added: "Shooting for this film was a milestone in the short career I have had so far. I did a small cameo in '3 Idiots' and then came the bigger roles in Bollywood, I did 'Furious 7' with a cameo and now a lead in 'Victoria & Abdul' is a sweet coincidence. Working with Judi, Stephen Frears, Micheal Gambon, Eddie and such an amazing team was more than what I could have asked for."



Born in Lucknow, Ali has starred in Bollywood films like "3 Idiots", "Fukrey" and "Happy Bhag Jayegi". He made his screen debut with a small role in the English language film "The Other End of the Line" in 2008.



Helmed by Frears, "Victoria & Abdul" is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.



The role of the queen is played by Dench and Abdul is essayed by Ali.



Produced by BBC Films and Focus Features, the film is is releasing in September, and its trailer was unveiled at an event here on Tuesday.





