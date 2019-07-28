News

Writing a book is challenging: Richa Chadha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 02:12 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha, who is set to debut as an author, has said that bwriting a book was challenging for her as for many years, she did not want people to know the inner workings of her mind.

"I say this everytime but I'm lucky that I'm busy with multiple things. That's what keeps me going. And I'm a creative soul who thrives on self expression. I enjoy writing, I'd be writing even if I was a carpenter or a photographer. Writing a book is challenging because for many years, I didn't want people to know the inner workings of my mind," Richa said in a statement.

According to the "Fukrey" actress, writing gave her a break from the exhaustion of too many simultaneous shoots and projects.

"I knew I was on a deadline and I realised that I needed some peace and quiet. I was already more than half way through it but I had to concentrate to the point that I am thinking about this daily. So taking a break from shoot was essential and I shut myself out and worked in peaceful isolation to complete the book," she added.

The book is now officially completed. It will have Richa's life experiences in the form of full length stories.

Source: IANS

Tags > Richa Chadha, Fukrey, Bollywood, movies,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their experience while shooting
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi Singh's weight loss journey
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya

past seven days